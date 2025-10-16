Human rights defender and trade union leader Abdelwahab Ahmed Mohamed Hashem “Bob” disappeared and held in incommunicado detention

Abdelwahab Ahmed Mohamed Hashem “Bob” is a Sudanese human rights defender and trade union leader from North Kordofan, a region whose authority is disputed due to intense fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Abdelwahab Ahmed Mohamed Hashem is the head of the Workers’ Coordination Committee, an independent body representing public sector employees. He is known for his peaceful advocacy for labour rights and fair wages.